Bette Gloria Peterson Winthers, age 96, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend died peacefully on December 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Bette led a spirited, joyful and fulfilling life.
Bette was very proud of her Swedish heritage. Her parents were immigrants from Sweden and raised their family on a fruit farm in the Swedish community of Kingsburg, CA. Growing up, Bette worked every summer cutting peaches and apricots - earning a dollar a day. She saved every penny because she had a goal to attend college. In 1946, Bette graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She was awarded a scholarship and attended College of the Pacific where she earned a Master's Degree in Psychology.
In February 1950, her sister and sister-in-law matched up Bette and Hank on a blind date- and they were married in June. Bette and Hank moved to Salinas in 1956 where she worked as an obstetrics nurse and instructor at SVMH; and Hank was an elementary school principal.
Starting at the age of five, Bette's favorite thing to do was ride her bicycle. For her 60th birthday, she rode 500+ miles across Iowa in the ride known as RAGBRAI. This was the first of many long-distance biking adventures that spanned 33 years. She rode her 18th RAGBRAI to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Bette did her best to see the good in everyone and in every situation. Bette lived by example and did everything in a kind and loving way - always mindful that we are all children of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoria and Emil Peterson, and her husband of 61 years, Henry Winthers. Bette is survived by daughters Valerie Cypress (Larry) of Nashville and their two children Michael Cypress and Laura Cypress; and Cheryl Thompson (Greg) of Carmel Valley.
The family would like to thank Charito and Amado Serrano, of Villa Mirage Assisted Living in Carmel Valley, who opened their home and hearts to Bette this past year. We would also like to thank the VNA Hospice staff for their support. Bette especially loved singing hymns with Pastor Mick Erickson every Sunday.
Memorial donations may be made to Bette's favorite charities: the Homeless Services at the First United Methodist Church, 404 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901, the RotaCare Free Medical Clinic of Monterey c/o RotaCare Bay Area, 514 Valley Way, Milpitas, CA 95035, or the .
A celebration of Bette's life will be held December 26th at the Salinas First United Methodist Church, 404 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas at 2:00 pm.
As Bette would say, All is well!
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019