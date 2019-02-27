|
|
Bette Jeanne (Graulich) Kraul
Salinas - Bette Jeanne (Graulich) Kraul, 94, of Salinas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Bette was born near Porterville in Tulare County to Edwin G. Graulich and Minnie Solomon.
Bette grew up in the Salinas area and Prunedale, attending 1st and 2nd grades in Spreckels and then Prunedale schools. She graduated from Salinas High School on June 4, 1942.
Bette worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company for many years during World War II and afterwards. She also worked for Salinas Valley Savings and Loan and Monterey County Office of Education.
She married George Condon Kraul on December 6, 1946. They were married for 69 years before George passed away on December 31, 2015.
Bette and George camped and fished with their children in the Arroyo Seco area, Big Sur area and many other parts of California. After purchasing a motor home they traveled to several states and across the United States a couple times, including the 1982 World Fair in Tennessee. They were also a part of travel clubs, & motor home trips with many other couples. They spent Thanksgiving for many years at San Luis Reservoir Forebay with son, Mark and wife, Kathy. They also volunteered for several years at the Ronald McDonald Camp in Northern California.
Bette was a wonderful knitter and shared her talent by making many outfits for friends and family. She was also an expert at the sewing machine. Bette made over 1,000 garments for the Salinas Women's Crisis Center. Bette also helped with weekly craft classes at Villa Sera.
Bette was preceded in death by her spouse, George Condon Kraul, her three brothers, Albert, Howard and Norman Graulich.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Kraul) Dennig and David Dennig of Murrieta and son, Mark Kraul and Kathy (Townsend) Kraul of Greenfield; grandchildren, Matt Dennig (Stacy), Shelley (Dennig) Montclair (Robert Montclair, Retired USMC); great grandchildren, Savannah Dennig, Rory and Zane Montclair. Bette is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Hammons of San Jose, Louise Soroken of Salinas and her brother Les Graulich of Santa Maria. Also, many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice nurses and staff for their care and concern for Bette during her last days. We would also like to thank the staff at Songbird Home Care and Nancy Foronda of Rona's Tender Care for her love and care for 2-1/2 years. Donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund: HeartlandHospiceFund.org. The donations are available for patients and their families in need. Per Bette's request no services will be held.
Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
For online condolences visit Struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 27, 2019