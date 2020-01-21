Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Latham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Latham Obituary
Betty Latham

Prunedale - Betty Latham, 91, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Salinas, California.

Our mother was born of August 18, 1928 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to Elisha Frank and Cordelia Parker. She held various jobs outside the home but she always said being a mother to her five children was her favorite job.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Hobbies include sewing, crocheting, painting and writing poetry. She received blue ribbons at the county fair for her crochet projects.

She lived in the Salinas/Prunedale area for over 80 years. She attended Salinas High School through 10th grade.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wid Latham; son, Jimmy Dean Lathom; son, Buddy Lathom; and grandson, Tim.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Latham, Wendy (Frank) Reyes, Pam (Sam) Jenkinson and daughter-in-law, Shannon Latham; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Private Family graveside services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to . To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -