Betty Latham
Prunedale - Betty Latham, 91, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Salinas, California.
Our mother was born of August 18, 1928 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to Elisha Frank and Cordelia Parker. She held various jobs outside the home but she always said being a mother to her five children was her favorite job.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Hobbies include sewing, crocheting, painting and writing poetry. She received blue ribbons at the county fair for her crochet projects.
She lived in the Salinas/Prunedale area for over 80 years. She attended Salinas High School through 10th grade.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wid Latham; son, Jimmy Dean Lathom; son, Buddy Lathom; and grandson, Tim.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Latham, Wendy (Frank) Reyes, Pam (Sam) Jenkinson and daughter-in-law, Shannon Latham; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Private Family graveside services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to . To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020