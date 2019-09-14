Services
Lutheran Church-Good Shepherd
580 Larkin St
Salinas, CA 93907
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Gardens of Memories Memorial Park
850 Abbott St.
Salinas, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Goff


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Goff Obituary
Betty Lou Goff

- - On August 7, 2019, Betty Goff, 82, went to join her true love, her husband Robert Goff in Heaven. Born on October 24, 1936 in Petaluma, California to William and Lois Cadematori. Betty is survived by her 6 children and their spouses: Keith & Tera Goff, Mitch Goff, James & Leticia Goff, Traci & Alex Derrington Winn, Colleen & Adolpho Villanueva, and Charles & Brenda Goff. Betty was also blessed by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. For the past 30 years, Betty lived in the Imperial Valley where she loved being with her family and friends while also cheering on her beloved San Francisco Giants. She spent her last years watching her grandsons, Joshua and Anthony Villanueva, grow from infants to college students. At the end, Betty was surrounded by her daughter Colleen, son-in-law Adolpho, and grandchildren Joshua, Anthony, Jermey Villanueva, and Alma Ortiz, who helped Betty leave this world in peace. Betty will be laid to rest on September 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Gardens of Memories Memorial Park located at 850 Abbott St. in Salinas. Shortly after, there will be a celebration of life luncheon at 11:00 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd located at 580 Larkin Street in Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.