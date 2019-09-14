|
|
Betty Lou Goff
- - On August 7, 2019, Betty Goff, 82, went to join her true love, her husband Robert Goff in Heaven. Born on October 24, 1936 in Petaluma, California to William and Lois Cadematori. Betty is survived by her 6 children and their spouses: Keith & Tera Goff, Mitch Goff, James & Leticia Goff, Traci & Alex Derrington Winn, Colleen & Adolpho Villanueva, and Charles & Brenda Goff. Betty was also blessed by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. For the past 30 years, Betty lived in the Imperial Valley where she loved being with her family and friends while also cheering on her beloved San Francisco Giants. She spent her last years watching her grandsons, Joshua and Anthony Villanueva, grow from infants to college students. At the end, Betty was surrounded by her daughter Colleen, son-in-law Adolpho, and grandchildren Joshua, Anthony, Jermey Villanueva, and Alma Ortiz, who helped Betty leave this world in peace. Betty will be laid to rest on September 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Gardens of Memories Memorial Park located at 850 Abbott St. in Salinas. Shortly after, there will be a celebration of life luncheon at 11:00 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd located at 580 Larkin Street in Salinas.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019