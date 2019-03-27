|
Betty Sue Inman
Salinas - Betty Sue Inman, 90, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Betty was born in Arkansas August 3, 1928 and resided in Salinas for almost 70 years.
Betty is survived by her daughters; Dr. Lillian (Christopher) Rauch, Phyllis (Richard) Avila, Sisters; Audie Wallace, Chrystine Riggs, Norlene Whitson, Grandchildren; Jennifer Rauch (Scott Kerr), Aaron (Collette) Rauch, Billy Grow, and six great grandchildren; Brody and Colton Rauch, Scarlett Kerr, Alyssa, Logan, and Levi Grow, along with numeroua nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill Inman, daughters, Nora Inman, Sue Walls, Sisters; Nina Carsten, Billie Steele, and brother, Sam Leaver Jr.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas.
Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. Salinas.
The family wishes to thank VNA & Hospice for their kindness and gentle care.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 27, 2019