Betty Tholcke Gillarde
Salinas - August 13, 1919 - September 2, 2019
Betty Tholcke Gillarde was born in Salinas, California on August 13, 1919 and died in McMinnville, Oregon on September 2, 2019. She was the daughter of Frederick William Tholcke and Jessie B. Graves Tholcke, members of Pioneer families of the Salinas Valley.
She is survived by children; Brenda Gillarde, Cynthia Stevenson, Jeff Gillarde, and grandchildren; Jennifer, Christopher, Michael Stevenson, and great grandchildren; Cherish and Lance Stevenson.
Burial will be by cremation, with ashes scattered at sea. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so through the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 6, 2019