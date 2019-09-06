Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gillarde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Tholcke Gillarde


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Tholcke Gillarde Obituary
Betty Tholcke Gillarde

Salinas - August 13, 1919 - September 2, 2019

Betty Tholcke Gillarde was born in Salinas, California on August 13, 1919 and died in McMinnville, Oregon on September 2, 2019. She was the daughter of Frederick William Tholcke and Jessie B. Graves Tholcke, members of Pioneer families of the Salinas Valley.

She is survived by children; Brenda Gillarde, Cynthia Stevenson, Jeff Gillarde, and grandchildren; Jennifer, Christopher, Michael Stevenson, and great grandchildren; Cherish and Lance Stevenson.

Burial will be by cremation, with ashes scattered at sea. Friends wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so through the .

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.