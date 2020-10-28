Beverly Ann Pereira
Salinas - Beverly Ann Pereira, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beverly was born in Oklahoma in 1934 and resided in Monterey County for the last 23 years after raising her family in the San Joaquin Valley. Beverly retired after teaching first grade for 27 years at Stratford Elementary School, during which time she received national recognition for being an outstanding teacher. After retiring, she served as a substitute teacher for the Soledad Unified School District. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Manual Pereira.
Beverly is survived by her sister Norma Decker of Salinas, her three children Rhett Ferrell (Erin) of Palm Springs, Laurie Ferrell (Bill Beaudry) of Arroyo Grande, and Deneen Guss (Jim) of Salinas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Turner, D'Rsi Turner, Mallorie Guss, Chris McEachin, Brittany Ferrell, Bradley Ferrell, Katie McEachin, Brianna Ferrell, Bridget Ferrell, Brooke Ferrell, Luke Ferrell, Zachary Ferrell, and six great grandchildren.
Beverly was a devout Christian, a loving, compassionate, and high-spirited mother, sister, and friend who enjoyed traveling, talking, shopping, quilting, scrapbooking, going to the movies, eating "on time", and most of all spending time with her family.
Private services will be held and a future celebration of life will be planned for all who knew and loved Beverly.
