Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church
536 Lincoln Ave,
Salinas, CA
Beverly David Obituary
Beverly David

Salinas - Beverly David went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 6, 2019.

Beverly passed peacefully in her home where she resided for the past 12 years. She was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1923, and was a life long resident in Salinas.

Beverly graduated from Salinas High School in 1941, and worked as a public school employee with North High for a number of years, finally retiring at Alisal High School, where she met many life long friends.

Beverly loved bowling, she was a league secretary for many years and bowled side by side with her late husband.

She was a treasurer with the Salinas Alano club for many years.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Carroll (CR) David, Step-Daughter Sue Hauschild, grandson, Russ Hauschild, and her faithful dog companion (Samatha).

She is survived by Son John (Patti) David, Granddaughters, Susan (Darold ) Nielsen, Sandra (Brent) Hiller, Melanie (John) Yurkovich, and Roz Bailey, Great granddaughters, Kate, Sierra and Tessa Hauschild, Holly (Jason) Avila, Andrea (Richard) Babcock, Thomas (Danielle) Lopez, Robert (Tammra) Lopez, John and Jackie Dunn, along with numerous great, great grandchildren, and Michael Harland, Beverly's friend and care giver.

Celebration of Life, Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 536 Lincoln Ave, Salinas, CA.93901.

Memorials/Donations: Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 15, 2019
