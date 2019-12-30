|
Bill Kenneth Smith
Salinas - Bill Kenneth Smith passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was 82 years old. He was born in Ft Smith, Arkansas to Raymond and Ruby Smith.
They moved to California when Bill was a young boy along with older brother Jim, sister, Wanda and younger brother Bob. He graduated from Salinas High School in 1956. He married Johnnie Grinder in June of 1957. They had two sons Kenneth and Darrell. Bill worked for Erwin Ford for 32 years until he retired. He served as the President of the local International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers union. He loved planning summer vacations with his family and traveling in the trailer or camper around the western states. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and hunting, but his passion was playing his guitar with his brothers or at Church. He was a devout Christian and attended "The Pink Church" for many years where he also served as Deacon. He loved spending time with his family most of all. He will be loved and missed forever.
He is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Ruby, sister, Wanda Smith and brother, Bob Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Johnnie of nearly 63 years, his sons, Kenneth (Laura) Smith, Darrell Smith. Grandchildren: Sierra Kenny, Jarred Smith, Crystal Boyd, Rachael Gallaghan, Amanda Ortiz. Great Grandchildren: Dominic, Riley, Adriana
Service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020