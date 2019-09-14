Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Awaken Church
340 San Juan Grade Road
Salinas, CA
Billie D. Brannon

Billie D. Brannon Obituary
Billie D. Brannon

Salinas - Sister Billie is at her eternal home and has joined her family and friends. She is joyful to be there.

Billie was born in Bower, Oklahoma and was a 60 year resident of California. She passed away in Salinas, CA.

Billie had been an employee of Natividad Hospital for 30 years. She was very active in her church and has many members of her church family that will miss her.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brother, 4 sisters and her son, Kenneth. She is survived by her son, Jack Brannon; her sister, Edith Blevins; her brothers, Fred (Sandy) Bedford, Ray (Pauline) Bedford and sisters-in-law, Jean Bedford and Mona Bedford and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on October 5th 2019 and 2:00 PM at Awaken Church, 340 San Juan Grade Road, Salinas, CA.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Awaken Church. www.awaken-church.net

Please visit www.healeymortuary.com to offer online condolences.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 14, 2019
