Billy Ray Waltrip
Salinas - Billy Ray Waltrip, 59, was a lifelong resident of Salinas Calif. He worked on the Secondo Ranch, off River Road, for 43 years; many of those years as the farm manager. He was a lifetime member of the Salinas Ramblers Motorcycle Club. For many years he was the Trail Boss for the Quicksilver National Enduro and later for the Picacho Creek Harescrambles. He was an avid off-road enthusiast. He loved dirt bikes, his Razr and his Jeep. He participated in many enduro races over the years, as well as dual sport rides. He also participated in the Jeepers Jamboree, on the Rubicon trail, several times in recent years. He loved to travel to different places from the highest mountain tops to the lowest parts of the Mexican desert, on off road adventures. One of his all-time favorite places, though, was the "hot tub" in the Nevada desert; where he shared many rides and adventures with his closest friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Audrey Massolo (Borba) and Dominic Massolo. As well as his mother Audrie Waltrip (Massolo).
He is survived by his wife; Denise (Grogan), daughter Candice Stacy (Sean), granddaughters Kailey and Miranda, father Leroy Waltrip, sister Mindy Waltrip, nephews Corey and Jacob Tidwell (Brittney & Andrea), great niece Lainey and great nephews Landon and Levi.
A Rosary in his honor will be said at Struve and Laporte Funeral Home, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901 on Wednesday, October 2nd ,2019 at 7:00pm.
A Celebration of Life will follow on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the Salinas Posse Grounds, 395 Old Natividad Road, Salinas, CA 93902, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Central Coast, 2 Upper Ragsdale Drive (Suite D120), Monterey, CA 93940 or our local (LLS) chapter, 100 San Fernando Street (Suite 365), San Jose, CA 95113.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 28, 2019