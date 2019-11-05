|
|
Bobby B. Arro
Salinas - Bobby passed away peacefully at his Salinas home, surrounded by his loving family early in the morning on 10/30/2019, at the age of 91.
A veteran of the US Army, Bobby enjoyed a full career with Union Pacific Railroad/Pacific Food Express and remained active in the Central Coast produce industry into his late 80s. He was an avid tennis player into is early 80s and a fixture at early morning pick up matches at the courts at Hartnell and Central Park. He also hit the courts in Kona, Honolulu and on Kauai during visits to see his daughter, Emilia, and family.
His greatest love was family, which he loved unconditionally. He is survived by the love of his life (for 64 years), Dora, sons Robert and Eric, daughter Emilia, grandsons Chandler, Christopher and Connor and his beloved extended family.
Services and interment to take place at 9:30am on Friday, November 22nd at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (2900 Parker Flats Rd, Seaside, CA 93955) followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at 10:30 at Bayonet & Black Horse Golf Club (1 McClure Way, Seaside, CA 93955).
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019