Boyd Ray Hunter Jr.
1933 - 2020
Boyd Ray Hunter, Jr.

Salinas - Boyd Ray Hunter, Jr., 86, died on November 7, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. Born December 6, 1933, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and returned to Salinas, his lifelong home. He married his beloved wife Karen in 1958 and worked at the Nestle Co. for 32 years. He loved the Giants, 49ers, and Warriors, visiting casinos and most of all the company of his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Hunter-Michels and his son-in-law Kenny Michels, his daughter Lisa Bernasconi, his grandchildren Keith Michels and wife Meghan, Brian Michels and wife Melissa, and Caitlin Robinson and husband Jeren, and by his great-grandchildren Connor Flynn and Clare Grace MIchels.

His wife Karen predeceased him in 1999.

A rosary/visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 at 5:00pm. Outdoor Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00pm at Madonna del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 East Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906 where he worshiped for more than 50 years, followed by burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com








Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
