Brad Palmer
Brad Palmer

Salinas - Brad Palmer 66 of Salinas passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer.

He was born October 27, 1953 in Salinas, CA.

Brad was a Salinas Firefighter for 4 years. He then began a career with 7-Up Bottling Co where he remained until retirement. In retirement, he enjoyed photography, and had images featured in the local Growers Weekly magazine. He was also an avid gardener, race enthusiast and loved being outdoors.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Jean Palmer.

Survived by his wife, Nancy Palmer; daughter Jenny Fedesco (Palmer); and two grandsons Zach & Max Fedesco.

A private service will be held by the family at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
