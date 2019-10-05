|
Braulio B. Cargo
Salinas - Braulio Berganio Cargo passed away on October 2, 2019 in Salinas. He was 76 years old. Braulio was born in the Philippines on March 25, 1943 to Lorenzo and Petra Cargo.
Braulio has lived in Monterey County for the past 45 years. He worked as an irrigator for local agriculture and then as a janitor with Chevrolet.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma T. Cargo.
Braulio is survived by his wife, Alejandria Cargo; his children, Marie Cargo (David Dominno), and Clint Cargo; his sisters, Eulalia Corpuz, Rosal Narido, and Elvita Esperon; his brother, Edilberto Cargo; his grandchildren, Kimberly, Aiden, Eli and Ezra; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 1-9pm at Healey Mortuary Chapel in Salinas. His Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 11th at Madonna Del Sasso Church beginning at 10am followed by burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 5, 2019