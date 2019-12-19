|
Brigida Coloma Taganas
Salinas - Brigida Coloma Taganas, 93, passed away on December 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Brigida was born October 1, 1926 in Cabulalaan, Bacarra Illocos Norte, Philippines. She was the youngest of 6 children and the last surviving sibling. She was an active member of the Filipino American Association, the Laoaguenian Association, Angela's Angels and the Madonna del Sasso Parrish.
Brigida married Alfredo Taganas on November 24, 1943. She was a military wife who raised 4 children while her husband was often at sea. In 1966, after 21 years of military service her husband retired from the U.S. Navy and they moved to Philippines. In 1968 they returned to the United States and made Salinas their permanent home.
Brigida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her hobbies included early morning walks at El Dorado Park, gardening, Bingo and playing cards. She also enjoyed making Filipino desserts and ballroom dancing with her husband. Brigida cherished time with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brigida & Alfredo loved to travel. They vacationed to Hawaii, Philippines, Europe and enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean Islands.
Brigida is survived by daughter, Florence Lee (Steve), son, Danny Taganas, daughter, Nanci Hatter (Bill), daughter-in-law, Marcy Taganas (David); sister-in-law Jenny Ochale (Rudy): Grandchildren, Celina Duffy (Owen), Christina Bailey (Rich), Naomi Ansaldo (Bob), Aaron Lee (Marie) and Melissa Hager (Brett); Great-Grandchildren, Emily, Bridget, Natalie, Audrey, Annie and Sydney; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Alfredo Taganas, son Willie Taganas and parents Esteban & Francisca Coloma.
The Taganas family would like to acknowledge and thank Brigida's caregivers, "Liza's Angels", especially Liza and Cathy. We appreciate all the help and loving care she received. A special thank you to Rose, a dear friend and home companion to Brigida. They loved "Nanay" very much and will always be a part of the Taganas family.
Visitaton will be held 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be at 7:00p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019