Bruce Holly



Salinas - Bruce Holly, age 91, from Salinas, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 68 years and daughter Rebecca Schanding (Steve). He was proceeded in death by his daughter Rozanne Sivertson and son Jeffrey Holly. Bruce is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.









