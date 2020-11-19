Budd John Hitchcock



(Dec 14, 1931-Nov 13, 2020)



Budd passed Friday Nov 13, 2020 with his family at his side following a lengthy illness. Budd was the third and youngest son born to Louise Nissen Hitchcock and Milton Hitchcock in Salinas, CA on Dec 14, 1931. He was a 4th generation descendent of the John Iverson who immigrated from Denmark and settled in the Chualar area in 1866. He grew up on Pine St. and attended Lincoln School, Washington Jr. High and graduated from Salinas High School in 1949. In high school he excelled at both football and track where he set school records. He attended Hartnell College, was an Army draftee during the Korean conflict and graduated from UC Davis in 1957. He worked for his father at Hitchcock Packing Co. until 1970 then started LetUsPak with his brothers and other grower partners. He finished his produce career working for C & H Packing. He enjoyed the annual gatherings of the Calpha members from UC Davis. He loved hunting doves on various ranches throughout the Salinas Valley as well as duck hunting for 45+ years at the Salinas Gun Club. He loved Scotch, golf, trout and salmon fishing, pitching horseshoes, and was a top cribbage player. His most enjoyment though was spending time with family at their cabin at Rancho San Clemente relaxing by the pool, spending time with friends or hiking the various trails. He enjoyed his daily walks along the trails at Fort Ord with friends and his numerous dogs throughout the years. For generations the Iverson family has assembled to celebrate Christmas Eve and he always looked forward to those gatherings. He will be remembered this Christmas Eve with one final Danish salute of "Hun skal leve" and "Glaedelig jul". He had a great sense of humor and lived a good simple life. Budd always had quirky sayings throughout his life and will end with one of his favorites. "And that's all she wrote".



Budd always referred to his Dr.s and healthcare professionals on a first name basis. So many thanks to Mary and Martin at the VA, Zach and Mary at PCC and Ken, Jodi, Emma, and Karen at SRO.



Budd is survived by his loving wife of 65+ years Leah, son Jeff (Diana) of Salinas, son Dana (Ann) of Carmel, daughter Jill Lenz of Salinas, five granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by numerous nephews and cousins.



As per Budd's request there will be no services and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity.









