Buddy Ferguson
Salinas - It is with heavy hearts, our beloved Buddy Ferguson lost his battle to cancer. His spirit remains with his companion of fourteen years, Belinda Santana. Buddy, 52, was born March 7, 1968 in Bakersfield, CA and has lived in Salinas for the past 25 years. Buddy's company maintained pools and spas in our local area.
In addition to Belinda, Buddy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Shannon Ferguson, Tracy Rayburn, Charlie Shannon, Joanne Rayburn, Stacey Stears, Teresa Bridges, and Kevin Blankenship, his aunt, Ledema Fowler, and Cousin Tina Ferguson. Included in his family are Brandi, Bobby, and Rebecca Santana, Joshua "Scooter", Anthony, Kimberly, Julian, Norma Sue, Nathan, Daisy, Dominic, and Santiago.
A very loving thank you to Uncle Freddy and Aunt Diane for bringing all his brothers and sisters together. In Buddy's Words: "Cherish the I love yous"
At his request there are no planned services.
At his request there are no planned services.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.