Camille Isabelle Echeveria
Salinas - On Saturday July 27, 2019, our dear mother Camille Echeveria, lovingly known as "Mickey," departed this life surrounded by family.
Born on May 28, 1930 to William and Camille Church, Camille lived her entire life in Salinas, CA where she created cherished memories like visiting Lover's Point Beach with her family. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Salinas High School at age 16. Camille began her career at City Hall, worked at the Courthouse thereafter, and then for the Salinas Police Department for 19 years. In 1949, she married James Echeveria. Together they had ten children (and later, fourteen grandchildren) all of whom agree "she was the very best". Her years as a mother and grandmother were filled with boundless love and acts of service. Camille was an avid gardener, a faithful fan of the 49ers, SF Giants, Warriors and Tiger Woods, and was truly generous to all she knew.
Camille was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Jennifer Echeveria-Taylor and sisters Bernice Chapple and Audrey Wallace.
She is survived by her children and their families including: Marilyn (Steve) Rhoden (Roseville, CA); James Echeveria Jr., Matthew (Sara) Echeveria, Julie Franco (Sacramento, CA); Nancy (Paul) MacDonald, Jane Echeveria, Michael Echeveria, Sally Echeveria (Salinas, CA); Paul (Brenda) Echeveria (Cool, CA); 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her sister, Phyllis Priddy.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Raymond Carrillo and his staff, as well as Teresa Ontiveros, Camille's dear home-health care aide, for their compassionate care of our mother.
Services have taken place.
