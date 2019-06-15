Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
850 Abbott St
Salinas, CA
Camille Jones Obituary
Camille Jones

Salinas - Camille Angela Jones, passed away on June 10, 2019 in Salinas at the age of 96 surrounded by thoughs who loved her. She was born on December 30, 1922 to Pasquala and Josephine Ferrara in Oakland, CA.

Camille was a very strong woman and loved to travel (especially Lake Tahoe), cook and bake.

Although she never had children of her own, she had fur babies which filled her heart with love. Audrey's dog Gracie comforted her on her hospital bed during her final hours.

When her caregiver Audrey entered her life 10 years ago, Camille gained a family, which she was so grateful for until the end.

Camille was always so gracious in life and her appearance was very important to her.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. Salinas

Arrangement are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd., Salinas, CA www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019
