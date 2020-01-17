Services
Camille Jones Obituary
Camille Jones

Aromas - Camille Jones passed away on January 15, 2020 with her husband and family by her side. Camille was loved by many and was known as the mom to many kids over the years. To all of those kids in the Prunedale area she will be missed.

Camille is survived by her husband, BJ; her 7 boys, Brian (Gina) Meek, Cody Meek, Terry Chaffin III, Jerry (Maricielle) Jones, Willie (Krystal) Jones, Keith Jones, Joshua (Hailey) Jones; her grandchildren, Robbie Meek, Kevin Jones, Spencer Jones, Delilah Jones, Ashton Seybold, Katelyn Jones, Kristen (Sean) Navia, Santo De Franco, Ashley De Franco; sister, Kathleen Pritchett; brothers, Danny and Michael Dedmon; as well as many numerous nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life will be at a later date. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
