|
|
Carlos Aguayo
Salinas - On May 6, 2020, Carlos Aguayo loving father and husband passed away at the age of 50.
Carlos born November 19, 1969 emigrated from Mexico at an early age to give his family a better future. He married Leticia Mederos on January 18,1992. Together they brought into the world 2 loving sons, Miguel and Carlos.
Carlos being an outgoing and loving person often opened his home to friends and strangers alike always offering a warm meal. He loved helping those in need and by doing so made lifelong friends. He cherished his family; including his siblings with an immense amount of love. Often making his nieces and nephews feel like his own children. Carlos always made time to visit his loved ones; making sure they knew they were truly loved.
From early on Carlos devoted his life to the agricultural fields of the Salinas Valley.; working most of his life at the Oseguera Co. There he won the love, admiration and respect of many of his co workers.
Carlos loved to travel with his family; never getting lost instead always on an "adventure ." He loved music and let his presence be known through it. He was a jokester and took every opportunity to make those around him laugh. Carlos was a passionate fan of the Necaxa soccer team.
His laughter, loving heart and work ethic is passed down to his sons Miguel Angel and Carlos.
A private service will be held with the family later this week.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 22 to May 23, 2020