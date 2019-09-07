Services
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-9700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alta Vista Mortuary
41 East Alisal Street
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna del Sasso Church
320 E Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
Carlos Naranjo Obituary
Carlos Naranjo

Turlock - CARLOS NARANJO OBITUARY

Carlos "Ray" Naranjo died peacefully on September 3rd at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret "Beba" Naranjo and numerous brothers and sisters. Esteban, Soledad, Marcial, Margarita, Moises, Carmen, Trinidad and Luis. He is survived by his other brothers and sisters, Ana Maria, Benjamin, Angel, Teresa and Raynaldo, daughters Alice (Joe) Mancini and Connie (Wes) Wellman, grandchildren Rosemary and Danny Canales as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to make special mention to Ricardo and Jeannie Naranjo and neice Christina for their unwavering dedication for the care and love of Carlos in his final years in Turlock, CA

Carlos came to the United States under the bracero program and worked in the early years on trains and in the agriculture industry as well as proudly serving in the Army. In his final and most fulfilling position, Carlos was head custodian at Mission Park School. He loved the children and the staff and was honored with a parade when he retired in the late 1980's. Carlos was a man of honor, strength and integrity. He wasn't a man of many words, but when he spoke, people listened. He was a champion to anyone in need and always had a positive outlook, a word of encouragement and sound advice when asked. He will be missed.

Visitation will be held 3:00pm to 9:00pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.

Rosary will be held 7:00pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 E Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906

Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907.Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 7, 2019
