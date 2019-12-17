|
Carmen Delgado
Carmen Delgado, 90, a long time resident of Salinas, CA passed away peacefully at her home in Cupertino, CA on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Chiclayo, Peru. She lived a full, successful and admirable life in Peru until the late 80's when she came to the United States with her only daughter to help provide a better life for her family.
She was an extremely hardworking woman who will be remembered for her strength and willingness to overcome any obstacle she ever faced. You would never imagine the life plagued by tragedy that Carmen lived because of the pure and wholesome joy she constantly radiated! Her unwavering faith in God has been an example to many across generations and she was a proud longtime member of the Legion of Mary at Madonna Del Sasso Church in Salinas, CA. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and loyal sister, aunt and friend. One would argue that her favorite title, however, was "Abuelita". A name affectionally used by her two granddaughters, as well as countless nieces, nephews and friends. From the moment her two granddaughters were born, Carmen dedicated her life to supporting their lives and her love is something they will deeply cherish forever. She was supportive, present, unconditionally loving and so much fun to be around. She loved dancing and singing, trips to Disneyland with her family, vanilla ice cream and showing off her bright red fingernails!
She is preceded in death by her husband; Antonio Delgado; her only daughter, Jesus Horton; her parents, Fernando and Maria del Carmen Luque; her sisters, Angelita, Anita, and Yolanda; her brother, Fernando; and many dear friends and relatives. She is survived by her two granddaughters, Andrea Anderson (Fred) and Ashley Horton (fiance, Adam); her sister, Teresa Luque Montenegro; her brother, Carlos Luque; her bonus grandkids, Kara and Tyler Anderson; and countless family and friends up and down California, New York and Peru. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Carmen's amazing caretakers, Norma Lara, Ruth Casey and Maria Bueno; as well as Seasons Hospice of the Bay Area and Northwestern Hospice of Wheaton, IL. Your kindness and compassion made Carmen's final years just as happy and rewarding as the full life she lived.
A memorial mass will be held at 1pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Dr. Salinas, CA 93906 with a reception to follow immediately at the church hall.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019