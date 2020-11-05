Carmen M. Ayala
Salinas - Born on the beautiful Saturday of August 22,1936. Carmen was spunky as a child who grew up to be a hardworking woman who provided for her family, and cared for her children and grandchildren. During her lifetime she worked at Bud Antle and D'Arrigo Brothers. Selfless, kind hearted, strong willed, and amazing cook are just some qualities used to describe Carmen. Surrounded by her family on October 30, 2020, Carmen left us and joined her son, Abraham Frehem, and her husband, Tony Ayala, in heaven.
She is survived by her son; Steven Ayala, her grandchildren; Julian Abraham and Alexis Victoria Ayala, and her great grandchild; Isaias Ortiz, and countless relatives and friends.
Viewing will be at Healey Mortuary, 405 North Sanborn, on Thursday November 12,2020 from 1-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's, 404 Towt Street, on Friday November 13,2020 at 10 am. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com