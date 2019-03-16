Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Fiscalini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Fiscalini


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Fiscalini Obituary
Carol Ann Fiscalini

Salinas - Carol Ann Fiscalini from Salinas, California passed away peacefully at her home in Prescott, Az, Saturday February 9th. Carol was born October 9th 1939 to her parents Bill and Dorothy Pedrazzi. Carol met her Husband of 59 years Earl Fiscalini shortly after she graduated from Salinas High in 1957. Carol is survived by her husband Earl Fiscalini, Her Daughter Danielle Fiscalini Moore (Brian Moore) from San Diego, Her son Bryan Fiscalini (Kathryn Fiscalini) of Camarillo , Her Daughter Melissa Fiscalini Manier (Dan Manier) of Seattle. Her Sister Linda Pedrazzi of Salinas, And her 6 Grandchildren, Kelsey & Brett Moore, Devin & Alec Fiscalini, Piedra & Hugo Manier. Services will be held at Healey Mortuary in Salinas on Friday March 29th at 11:00 a.m. To share online condolences please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now