Carol Ann Fiscalini
Salinas - Carol Ann Fiscalini from Salinas, California passed away peacefully at her home in Prescott, Az, Saturday February 9th. Carol was born October 9th 1939 to her parents Bill and Dorothy Pedrazzi. Carol met her Husband of 59 years Earl Fiscalini shortly after she graduated from Salinas High in 1957. Carol is survived by her husband Earl Fiscalini, Her Daughter Danielle Fiscalini Moore (Brian Moore) from San Diego, Her son Bryan Fiscalini (Kathryn Fiscalini) of Camarillo , Her Daughter Melissa Fiscalini Manier (Dan Manier) of Seattle. Her Sister Linda Pedrazzi of Salinas, And her 6 Grandchildren, Kelsey & Brett Moore, Devin & Alec Fiscalini, Piedra & Hugo Manier. Services will be held at Healey Mortuary in Salinas on Friday March 29th at 11:00 a.m. To share online condolences please visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019