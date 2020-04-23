Resources
Carol Bennett passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 Easter morning in her home. Carol was born October 4, 1945 in Tahoma, Lake Tahoe, CA. She graduated from Tahoe Truckee High School 1962 and married her husband of 57 years Phil Bennett in 1963 in Lake Tahoe, they moved to Salinas, CA and raised two children. She was employed with Merits until their closing and there after was a stay home grandma caring for her grandson. Carol enjoyed babysitting her grandson, being outdoors, Rv'd to Oregon, Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz Mountains. The Cottlion Gardens RV park in Felton was almost her second home.

She will be remembered of her sweet and kind soul. She was a very caring person and always thinking of others.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Jackie, and grandson Anthony.

She is survived by her husband Phil Bennett, son Todd (Kathy) Bennett of Washington State, daughter Ronelle (Art) Otero of Salinas, Ca., grandchildren, Natalie Bennett and Sara Bennett and 3 great grandchildren, Avah, Silver and Benjamin.

A date of a private celebration of life will be determined later.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
