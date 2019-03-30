|
Carol "Nana" Ramos
Salinas - Carol "Nana" Ramos, 76, lifelong resident of Salinas Valley, was granted her angel wings surrounded by friends and family on February 27th, 2019. She was born on August 18th, 1942 in Corona California. She was one of six children to Louis and Mary Ramirez.
Carol graduated from Salinas High School, class of 1962. Carol worked and retired from Alisal Union School District. She was also a Union Representative for CSEA. She was a strong believer and supporter of the CSEA. Carol was known to always stand up for what she believed and to fight for what was right. Carol spent her life caring for others and putting others needs before her own. Carol loved caring for her grandchildren. She was a big supporter of them playing Football and Basketball. She was also a big supporter of her husband and sons coaching Football (Steinbeck Youth Football and North Salinas High).
Carol peacefully joins her husband Peter "Pops" Ramos Sr.; Parents Louis and Mary Ramirez; Sister Dolores Ramirez; Brothers Louie C. Ramirez Sr. and Robert C. Ramirez; Sister-in-law Rachel Ramos Fraijo; and Nephew Louie Ramirez Jr.
Carol is survived by her sons, Peter Jr. (Amy) Ramos, Eric (Corina) Ramos, Willie Stokes, Daughters Patricia Sapigao, Cynthia Dennis; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; Siblings, Richard (Liz) Ramirez; Rosalie (Manuel) Camacho; Sister-in-laws, Lydia Ramirez; Hope Ramirez; and Margo (Ron) Hernandez; And Brother-in-law, Steve Fraijo.
Our Family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital who cared for her during the last days of her life.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church (320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, Ca 93906) on Monday April 8th, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 30, 2019