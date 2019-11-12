|
Carole Pauline Bonetti
Salinas - Carole Pauline Bonetti was born in September of 1932 in Caglesville, Arkansas, the daughter of Fred and Maude Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Aldo Bonetti-a marriage of 62 years- and her oldest son, David William Bonetti.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Pura, her son, Douglas Bonetti, along with an extensive list of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She spent most of her formative years in the Southern Salinas Valley, in the Greenfield and King City area. She attended King City Joint Union High School and UC Berkeley. In King City, she developed a passionate interest in golf, the game that spring boarded her into creating lifelong friendships and associations. That passion for golf carried into their moves into Santa Maria and Salinas. She loved reading (another passion she passed onto her children), sports, and her pets (who can forget the sainted Sara Lee?).
Her children, grandchildren and friends would all agree-she and her husband Elmer Aldo Bonetti made a spectacular, loving team. We all hope you had a chance to meet them.
At her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local chapter of the SPCA or The Salvation Army.
The Family would also like to thank the dedicated, caring staff of both Hospice of the Central Coast and Peggy's Home Care.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019