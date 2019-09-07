|
|
Carolyn Caswell Bryggman Waddel
Salinas - Carolyn Caswell Bryggman Waddel, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. This is a reminder about her memorial service planned for Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas, CA 93901 (the original First Presbyterian Church building). A full obituary, published in July 2019, may be accessed from local newspapers or online at Struve and Laporte.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 7, 2019