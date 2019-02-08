|
Carolyn Gazlay
Salinas - Carolyn Gazlay, an educator, loving mother and proud U.S. Army spouse, died Jan. 26 after a short illness. She was 86.
Known universally as "Petey," she moved to Salinas in 1978 with her beloved husband of almost 58 years, John, whose military career took them all over the country and included two tours of duty in Germany. After he retired, they traveled the world, including trips to -- just to name a few -- Hong Kong, Venice, Barcelona, Belize, Malta, Athens, Rome, Panama, the Bahamas and London.
Petey was born in Crafton, Pa., and graduated from Westchester State Teachers College. She was an inspirational and dedicated elementary school teacher, and a gifted pianist who could play just about any song by ear.
After settling in Salinas, she spent more than a decade working in the fine jewelry department of Emporium-Capwell, which later became a branch of Macy's. She also did volunteer work at the Steinbeck House and was a member of the local DAR chapter.
Petey cut a glamorous path through the world, with her signature red hair and impeccable fashion sense, which included faux fur vests, sequins and numerous bracelets jangling on her arms at all times. But what defined her most was her keen sense of humor, the love and generosity she showered on those around her, and her sharp mind, which saw her completing The New York Times crossword puzzle every day -- in pen -- until the end of her life.
She is survived by two daughters, Gretchen Biery of Trophy Club, Texas, and Kristin Gazlay of New York City; a son-in-law, Randy Biery; a granddaughter, Kristin Snively, and her husband, Josh Snively, also of Trophy Club; a grandson, Charlie Baker, of Chicago; and a great-granddaughter, Camden Collins Snively.
Her loss is heartbreaking to them all, and she will be forever missed.
Services will be later this year at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Donations can be made in her name to Wreaths Across America, an organization dear to her heart that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington and 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 8, 2019