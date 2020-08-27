Carolyn June Scherpinski
Salinas - Carolyn June Scherpinski passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 80. June was born on September 23, 1939 in Colorado to Elgin and Jessie Bales. Her Family moved to Soledad when she was 11. She attended Gonzales High School until 1956 then moved to Salinas.
June retired from Wonder Bread Hostess Thrift Store after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Sorority Beta Sigma PHI Chapter Laureate IOTA ETA. She and her beloved Sorority Sisters catered weddings and special events to raise funds for the community. She loved entertaining large groups of family and friends for dinners. June enjoyed numerous trips all over the country with her husband and their Airstream Club.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Scherpinski, with whom she recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary; daughter, Belinda and Jerry Cole; son, Ken and Teresa Scherpinski; daughter, Sherri and Dale Basham; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com