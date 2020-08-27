1/1
Carolyn June Scherpinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn June Scherpinski

Salinas - Carolyn June Scherpinski passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 80. June was born on September 23, 1939 in Colorado to Elgin and Jessie Bales. Her Family moved to Soledad when she was 11. She attended Gonzales High School until 1956 then moved to Salinas.

June retired from Wonder Bread Hostess Thrift Store after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Sorority Beta Sigma PHI Chapter Laureate IOTA ETA. She and her beloved Sorority Sisters catered weddings and special events to raise funds for the community. She loved entertaining large groups of family and friends for dinners. June enjoyed numerous trips all over the country with her husband and their Airstream Club.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick Scherpinski, with whom she recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary; daughter, Belinda and Jerry Cole; son, Ken and Teresa Scherpinski; daughter, Sherri and Dale Basham; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved