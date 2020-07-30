Carrie Frances Gozzelino
Salinas - Carrie Frances Gozzelino (78) of Salinas passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 1, 1942 in Reno, NV to Frank and Helen Boegle.
Carrie was raised in Virginia City, NV, attended Storey County High School, and later moved to San Francisco to begin her nursing career at St. Mary's School of Nursing.
After graduating in 1963, she moved back to Nevada to work as a Registered Nurse at Washoe Medical Center in Reno, where she met the love of her life, Albert Gozzelino.
Having fallen in love, Carrie moved to Hollister, CA to work at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to be closer to Albert, a lifelong Salinas native. They were soon married and had 3 beautiful children together that she treasured dearly.
Carrie loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She had a kind heart and a radiant smile that could brighten anyone's day. She could enjoy herself anywhere, but she was happiest when she was listening to Albert play the accordion, relaxing at their cabin, and especially spending time with her 8 grandkids. From sporting events to rodeos, concerts to art shows, she never missed a single important moment in their lives. She was their biggest fan.
In the free time she had, Carrie was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish, Young Ladies Institute (YLI), Antique Automobile Club of America, and Salinas Circle for Children.
She was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, and friend. But above all, she was a fighter. She had a courageous battle with cancer that would not have been possible without her strength, love, and positivity. Her relentless spirit continues to inspire us all every day.
She is preceded in death by her parents—Frank and Helen Boegle.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Albert Gozzelino. Sister: Margy Del Carlo (Barney). Children: Teresa Keaton (Rick Sr.), Cathy Foster (Ken), Rico Gozzelino (Tisha). Grandchildren: Shawna Levin (Drew), Rick Jr., Mitchell, Julia, Lance, Rachel, Colten, and Shane.
Visitation: 12:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday August 2, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Service (All Welcome): 9am Monday August 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church on the Cislini Lawn, 22 Stone Street, Salinas CA 93901
Private family burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
in honor of Carrie.
