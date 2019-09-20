|
|
Catalina V. Maldonado
Soledad - Catalina V. Maldonado, 88, of Soledad, native to Jorel Del Progreso, Guanajuato, Mexico, where she met her husband who took her and together they crossed over to Texas. She was an active member of the Catholic community through her whole life.
They moved to Soledad in June of 1960 and later settled in the home on 4th St in 1966. She worked in local fields for many years, also worked for Paul Mason Winery for over 15 years. She started the Posadas in Monterey County, long time member of San Paublo de Colores, Cursillos, Chavista De Corrason, and the Guadalupana Society.
She is survived by her children; Jose Luis (Maria Louisa) Maldonado, Antonio V. (Rose) Maldonado, Theresita De Jesus Maldonado, Teresa (Jorge) Lozuno, Rito G. V. (Sylvia) Maldonado, Carmen V. (Isabel) Maldonado, Jose Maldonado Jr, Ramiro (Pat) Maldonado, Johnny Michael (Maria De Jesus) Maldonado, Martin Angel Maldonado, Catalina Sandy (Junior Salas) Maldonado, Alfred V. Maldonado; 31 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother, Carmen J. Vasquez; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, god children and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe G. Maldonado; daughter, Teresita De Jesus; son, Johnny; grandsons, Miguel Antonio and Jesse Luna Jr.
She will be loved by all!
Rosary: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7 pm at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church
Funeral Mass: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 pm at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church
Burial: Soledad Cemetery District
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 20, 2019