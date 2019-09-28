|
Cecilia L. Castillo
Salinas - Cecilia "Chila" Castillo, age 84, passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019 in Salinas, California surrounded by her loved ones. Chila was married to Joe Castillo for close to 70 years.
She was born in Oakville, Texas on February 5, 1935 to Steven and Beatrice Longoria. She moved to Soledad, California in 1940 where she met her Husband Joe Castillo, they settled into Salinas, California in 1959.
Throughout her long life, Chila was a homemaker and always opened her home to friends and family. She especially enjoyed making homemade tortillas with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Chila was always there with open arms, she enjoyed having people over for a cup of coffee, watching her favorite tv shows with her husband, and cooking a warm homemade dinner every night for her loved ones. She will always be remembered for saying
"I love you more" as you left her house.
She is survived by her Husband Joe Castillo, daughters Penny and Lupe Castillo,
Grandchildren Anthony Valdez, Stephen Duran, Billie-Rose Reid, Teresa Castillo, Corrina Castillo, Brandon Castillo Great Grandchildren Krystal Valdez, Kailee Valdez, Alexis Valdez, Geniva Castillo, and Addyson Castillo. And many more nephews and nieces from the Castillo, Valdez, Longoria and Celaya Families. She was preceded in death by her sons Kenneth and Joseph Castillo and her grandson Kenny Valdez.
Memorial services will take place at 6:30pm at the Healey Mortuary in Salinas, California on Monday September 30, 2019. All are invited.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Sept. 28, 2019