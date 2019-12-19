|
|
Channey Louise Ayala Castillo
Greenfield - Channey Louise Ayala Castillo, Age 45, died from a hit and run accident Wednesday December 11th 2019. She sustained a head injury that cause severe cranial injuries and was admitted to Natividad Hospital Dec. 8 where she died 3 days later.
Channey was born August 4, 1974 in Salinas Ca. She graduated from King City High School and raised in Greenfield Ca. She worked as a medical assistant at many medical clinics and was a police officer in Gonzales Ca.
She is survived by her father and mother, Julio and Jennie Ayala of Greenfield Ca. 6 sisters, Monica Mejia, Teresa Pola Ayala, Viviana Ayala, Laura Ayala, Julie Ayala and Angela Ayala. 3 daughters and 1 son, Dominique Rodriquez 27, William Rodriguez ll 24, Lovely Castillo Lara 11, Maliyah Lara 6. Two granddaughters Nevaeh Lara 11, Luna Lara 5, Moana Rodriguez 1, and numerous more family members.
She was a kind hearted giving person and loved helping others. She loved spending time with family and friends. She had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed help. She opened her home and heart to anyone in need as she touched many lives with her generosity and passion for others.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m Friday, December 27, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 E. Alisal Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be held 7:00p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 E Alisal st, Salinas CA 93901. Funeral Arrangements by Alta Vista Mortuary.
Online condolences to www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019