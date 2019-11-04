|
|
Charles R. Gammon Jr (Russ)
Charles R. Gammon Jr (Russ). peacefully left this planet Oct 28 to join his daughter Rusti Lee who passed on September 30th of this year
Russ was born 1938 in Rhode Island and moved with family to Long Beach California shortly after the war, eventually settling in Newport Beach Ca.
After a stint in the United States Coast Guard, he began working as a carpenter, surfing and building boats. Russ met Cheryl Boisseranc....... and they together built a ketch sail boat named the Recluse. Along with their young daughter Rusti, they headed off for Hawaii only to decide sailing was not for them.
In 1971 Russ moved to Sun Valley, Idaho and started Ketchum Mill work in 1972. He eventually went into business with his brother Chris, which is now IGL inc.
For many years Baja, Mexico was Russ' second home.
Russ is survived by son in law Robert Silacci (Soxie), grandchildren Chad and Sara, daughter Susan Pelbath, grandchildren Julie, Alex, Luke, and Tim, brother Chris (Pam), nieces Kaitlin and Keara, former spouses Cheryl Kramer(Stephen), and Judy McLean. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Connie and daughter Rusti Lee.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019