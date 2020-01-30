|
|
Charles Woods
Charles Woods left this world tired and ready to go home on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Charles was born in Blytheville, Arkansas in February of 1939. He was known to be a cowboy extraordinaire with numerous championships, buckles and saddles, including the Salinas Rodeo Century Team Roping Champion 1998. Charles is remembered by most for his cowboy grit, work ethic, as well as his love for his family and all things John Wayne. Charles, or "Papa" is remembered by his family for the love he had for his sons, his love for his daughter in laws, and his absolute love for his grandchildren.
He raised his twin boys to love hard work, horses and enjoyed coaching their Pop Warner football and little league teams in Salinas, California. He coached John and Jim's District 9 little league team to the winning championship.
Charles retired with PGE and moved to Mariposa, California in 2002, while quietly pursing his love of roping. Charles was always on the go and showed his love of community through various organizations throughout the years. He was a former member of PRCA, ACTRA, Lions Club, as well as E Clampus Vitas. However most might not know that Charles was also an avid babysitter of grandchildren and donut connoisseur.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents Elvis and Nanny Woods. He is survived by his wife Donna Woods, Sandra J Jacobson, the mother of his twin boys John and Jim Woods of Idaho and also by his son Courtland Keeler of Thousand Oaks, grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacob, James and Madelyn Woods (John), Ashley Woods (Jim), Lucas and Riley (Courtland), his sister Jeanette Phillips, and nephews David and Charlie Phillips.
The family would like to invite friends of Charles to celebrate his life and his 81st birthday on February 9th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Prunedale, California.
Contact David Phillips at 1(831)206-8094 for details
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020