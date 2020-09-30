Chester Allen Beadle



It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Chester Allen Beadle announce his passing on September 16, 2020. Chet was a loving husband, proud father, supportive brother and cherished friend who dedicated his life to the healing and helping of others. He was born on November 30, 1963 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany to parents Larry Allen Beadle and Eva Christa Beadle. He graduated from Karlsruhe American High School in 1982.



In 1990 he met the love of his life, Barbara Fulton-Beadle, and they were married in August of 1991, a year to the day after their first date, in Salinas, California. Together they moved to Royal Oaks, California, and raised two daughters Kaitlyn and Sydney. Chet loved the outdoors and taking his family on backpacking excursions throughout the Sierras. As a lifelong lover of sports, he enjoyed watching both of his daughters excel in collegiate athletics as well as cheering on Germany and the United States in world soccer matches.



Chet devoted 29 years in EMS to Monterey County as a Paramedic, Field Training Officer and Preceptor. He was loved and well respected by his colleagues, all of whom will miss him dearly. Chet was a lifelong student, he loved reading and learning. In 2019 he officially graduated from Hartnell College with an Associates of Science degree in Respiratory Care completing his dream of becoming a Respiratory Therapist. Earning him a job at Stanford Medical Center.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Fulton-Beadle, his sister, Christine Ingle (Jim), his two daughters, Kaitlyn Beadle and Sydney Beadle.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be creating a memorial garden. If you would like to contribute to creating Chet's memorial garden a Venmo has been set up @bfbeadle, or graciously your time please contact Cookie Marchese.









