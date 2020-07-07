1/1
Salinas - Chrissie Mae Annotti, 72 of Salinas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Chrissie was born on September 30, 1947 in Gilroy and grew up in La Selva Beach, later moving to Hollister. Chrissie's passions in life included spending time with her family, enjoying the beach, tending to her garden, and walking her beloved dog Charlie. Chrissie is survived by her sister Jackie (Tim) Hanna, her four children Donna (Jeff) Hughes, Nancy (Bob) Annotti, Susan (Stan) Flores, and Nicholas (Monyca) Annotti Jr., her grandchildren Anthony, Courtney, Zachary, Ashley, Bailey, Vanessa, Arielle, Dalilah, Ethan, her great grandchildren Mia and Mila, niece Jessica, nephew Abe, as well as countless friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Luana Mae Kludt, father James Robert Kludt, and brother Michael "Mickey" Kludt. In lieu of flowers, please honor our mother/grandmother by donating to the American Red Cross or the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"What I used to be will pass away and then you'll see, that all I want now is happiness for you and me."




Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
