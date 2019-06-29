|
Claryce Roberta "Bobbie" Van Brocklin
Salinas - Bobbie was born in Carmel to Lydia and Leo Roberts, and she died peacefully at home in Salinas. She graduated from Carmel High in 1948, then went on to receive her degree from San Jose State College. She worked as an elementary school teacher. In 1953, she married Henry Van Brocklin and lived in Germany for a short time before returning to California to raise a family. The focus of her life was her husband of 66 years; her 4 children Ralph (wife Deborah), Jamie Ann, Diane Olson (husband Jim), and Frank (wife Christine); her eight grandchildren; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, hiking, photography, painting, and exploring new vistas. She especially loved the ocean and enjoyed many cross-country road trips, including one to the Arctic Circle. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ralph. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Followed by a Funeral Service at 2:30p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 29, 2019