Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Claryce VanBrocklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claryce Roberta "Bobbie" VanBrocklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claryce Roberta "Bobbie" VanBrocklin Obituary
Claryce Roberta "Bobbie" Van Brocklin

Salinas - Bobbie was born in Carmel to Lydia and Leo Roberts, and she died peacefully at home in Salinas. She graduated from Carmel High in 1948, then went on to receive her degree from San Jose State College. She worked as an elementary school teacher. In 1953, she married Henry Van Brocklin and lived in Germany for a short time before returning to California to raise a family. The focus of her life was her husband of 66 years; her 4 children Ralph (wife Deborah), Jamie Ann, Diane Olson (husband Jim), and Frank (wife Christine); her eight grandchildren; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, hiking, photography, painting, and exploring new vistas. She especially loved the ocean and enjoyed many cross-country road trips, including one to the Arctic Circle. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ralph. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.

Followed by a Funeral Service at 2:30p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.

Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Chapel. Online condolences www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now