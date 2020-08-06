Claudia Struby
Salinas - Claudia Struby, 78, passed in peace on August 2, 2020. The immediate family was by her side and with her in spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Anton Struby and her sister, Shirley Chapman. Together Claudia and Anton share two sons; Tracy with his wife Etta and Mark with his wife Robyn. A devoted grandmother, Claudia was blessed with 3 grandchildren: Coletta, Anthony and David as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Claudia was born in San Jose California on September 23, 1941. A lifetime resident of Salinas, she devoted 33 years to the Santa Rita School District. She touched many friends with her kindness and light through her connection to church and God. She enjoyed trips to Disneyland and Chukchansi Casino with her family.
A celebration of life will be held on August 15, 2020 at 12pm at Crossroads Christian Church- 1035 Rouge Rd Salinas, CA 93906. If desired, friends can make a memorial donation to Crossroads Christian Church.
