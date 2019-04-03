Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Healy Mortuary
405 N. Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA
Interment
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
18200 Damian Way
Prunedale, CA
Cleo Marie Castro Obituary
Cleo Marie Castro

Merced - Cleo Marie Castro, 63, of Merced, CA peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed, but after a lengthy illness, as she said, "God was calling her home."

She was born August 10, 1955 in Salinas CA, the daughter of John & Grace Castro. She was the fifth of nine children. A natural nurturer, Cleo worked as an in home care provider to many including her brother Anthony.

She is survived by her parents, John & Grace Castro of Salinas, CA; partner of 30 years, Francisco Ortiz; siblings, Isabel (Barbara), Johnny, Delores, Raymond, Henry (Cris), Rebecca, & Irene; daughter Terri Muñoz Ugale (Ted); son, Michael P. Muñoz, Jr. (Jacqueline); daughter, Priscilla Ortiz Hernandez (Nestor); son, Francisco Ortiz; grandchildren, Samantha Muñoz, Aaron Ugale, Aubrey Ugale, Zachary Hernandez, Oliver Muñoz, & Hector Hernandez, along with numerous nephews & nieces.

Cleo was preceded in death by her brother Anthony Castro; granddaughters Arianna Ugale & Naomi Hernandez; nieces Reyna Ontiveros & Heaven Castro; & great-niece Valerie Villegas.

A service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 AM at Healy Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas, CA. Internment will take place at 1:00 PM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Prunedale, CA, followed by a private family reception.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 3, 2019
