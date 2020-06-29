Cloyse "Ed" Little
Cloyse "Ed" Little passed away at home, with his family at his side, on June 18, 2020.
Cloyse was born September 23, 1934 in Tipton, OK to John and Grace Crittenden Little. The family, including sister Donna, moved to King City in 1938. He attended local schools, graduating high school in 1952.
Cloyse met Linda Lawrence at Hartnell College (Salinas) in 1952, and were married February 24, 1957 (63 years). They have two sons; Jeffrey (Monica) and Matthew (Linda Marie). They have four grandsons; Jeff's son Michael, and Matt's three sons Zebadiah, Emmett, and Samuel.
Cloyse was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Donna Barnes.
He was a man of many names during his lifetime, but he was always the same man to everyone - a man of integrity. For the first 23 years he was known as Cloyse. When he entered the produce industry in 1959 he was known as Ed. His sons called him Dad, and his grandsons called him Pawkey.
After graduation from Hartnell in 1954, and San Jose State in 1956, he worked for Maggio Carrots as the payroll clerk in King City and Holtville. Cloyse served in the Army (1957-1959) at Fort Polk, LA. Upon discharge from the service, Cloyse, Linda and Jeffrey returned to Salinas.
Ed had a successful 50 year career in the produce industry. In 1959, he was hired by T.R. Merrill as an assistant salesman and became known as Ed. In 1961, Ed accepted a buying position with Huddleson Brokerage. From 1964 to 1977, he was a salesman for Mutual Vegetable Sales. From 1977 to 2008, Ed worked for Mills Distributing Company.
Ed was a man of deep religious faith. He was an active and devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Salinas, now known as Saint Paul's/San Pablo Episcopal Church. His ashes will be placed in the church's columbarium he spearheaded over 30 years ago. Since 1983, he was an Associate of the Order of the Holy Cross.
His primary interests and hobbies revolved around good design, especially architecture, landscapes and cars. He enjoyed remodeling the family residence and cabin at White Rock in the Carmel Valley.
Services to celebrate his life will be scheduled when traditional worship resumes. Donations in his memory maybe made to Saint Paul's San Pablo Episcopal Church, 1071 Pajaro St. Salinas 93901, or a favorite charity.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.