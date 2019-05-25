|
Connie Lum (nee Mung Moy Kong)
Salinas - Connie Lum (nee Mung Moy Kong), 89, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born November 11, 1929 at Shen Bin Zhuang, Ping Shan District, Fa Yuen County, Guangzhou China. She came to the US as a war bride in 1948 to live in Merced and later moved to Hollister where she became a US citizen in 1966. After achieving citizenship, she sponsored her parents Kong Ding Shek and Kong Yun Lin and two youngest brothers to immigrate to the US. She and husband Louis operated Gin's Market since 1967 until they retired.
She is survived by her children William, Philip (So Han), Edwin, and Susan (Dale Fong). She is also survived by grandchildren Samuel Lum, Sara Fong, Steven Lum and Amy Fong as well as three brothers and two sisters and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Louis (2006), sons George (2018) and Mitchell (1968).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Windsor The Ridge Rehab Center for her care during various visits in the past few years.
Remembrance can be made to the Salinas Chinese School or Salinas Chinese Senior Club (1 California Street, Salinas, CA 93901), or to your favorite non-profit organization dealing with diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Alta Vista Mortuary, 41 East Alisal Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 25 to May 29, 2019