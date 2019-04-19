|
|
Cornelius "Corky" William Tholcke
Salinas - Cornelius "Corky" William Tholcke; 92 years of age of Salinas has passed away on the early morning of Tuesday, April 16th 2019. He was born on June 18th 1926 in Salinas, California.
Corky was an active firefighter for the Salinas Rural Fire Department for over 30 years and retired with the title of Captain. He was Seaman First Class, V6, USNR when he served in the Navy, and was part of WWII in the Pacific Region.
He was known for being a practical joker and a professional of "shooting the bull". He loved anything to do with the outdoors; fishing, hunting and camping with his family. He enjoyed traveling all over the US with the love of his life and their trailer club. He was known for always getting together with friends and having a good time partying in his younger years to sitting on the back porch sipping iced tea in the older years.
He was preceded in death by his; loving wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Tholcke, and his Mother and Father, Rebecca and Billy Tholcke.
He is survived by his four children; Madeline (Mitch) Wicks, Larry (Karen) Tholcke, Arlene (Tony) Diaz, and Cheryl (Randall) Martin. His 8 grandchildren; Meredith, Cody, Loren, Shane, Annette, Kim, Sean and Meagan. His 5 great grandchildren; Zoe, Zed, Willow, Remington, and Bixby.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:00a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 23rd 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
The ceremony and burial will be held at 1:30p.m, that same day at Garden of Memories, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
The Family would like to give Thanks to the loving staff at Brookdale of Salinas.
Donations can be made to . .
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 19, 2019