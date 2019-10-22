|
Cruz "Tita" Gomez
Gonzales - Our family said goodbye to a beautiful and graceful woman on October 16th, 2019, when our beloved Cruz "Tita" Gomez was called home to God and joined all the angels that were waiting to welcome her. Tita was an irreplaceable and wonderful mother, sister, cousin, aunt, nina and friend.
Tita was born in Faben, Texas on November 24, 1936 and moved with three of her siblings and their parents to Gonzales, CA in 1942, where her family grew to nine members. Tita was very popular and fun-loving throughout her school years, and after high school she enjoyed working at Botill's boutique in downtown Gonzales. Shortly thereafter, she moved on to work for the Fanoe family and around this time, Tita began a courtship with Salvador "Sal" Gomez, a friend of her brother Al's. She continued to work for the Fanoe's for over 15 years, of which a "work perk" was a blue Ford Mustang to get around in. Simultaneously the love story of Tita & Sal began, and spanned over 56 years and together, Tita and Sal raised their loving son Ernie.
Tita and Sal were so gracious and welcoming. They may not have known it, but they single-handedly saved so many of their nieces' and nephews' summers by hosting countless weeks of fun at their cabin in Arroyo Seco. Tita and Sal also never had any shortage of food or invitations to their Gonzales house for laughter, fun or good times; or anywhere else they happened to be.
Tita was an avid bowler, with countless tournaments under her belt, taught catechism for 15 years, loved to travel, including Mexico, Italy, Israel and many other destinations, was a member of YLI (Young Ladies Institute) for 25 years, and a Guadalupana of St. Theodore's Church in Gonzales. Tita was also a devoted shopper; she could out shop the best of them, she and her sisters, Delia especially, loved to see how many of the customer service agents they could outlast, and get a great deal out of it to boot.
Our beautiful Tita is survived by her loving son, Ernie Gomez, her sisters, Delia Velasquez and Angie (Cecil) Plaskett, her brother Joe (Diane) Dominguez and countless cousins, nieces, godchildren and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25th , 4-5:45 PM with Rosary to follow at 7 PM at St. Theodore's Church in Gonzales.
Funeral Mass will held Saturday, October 26th 9:30 AM at St. Theodore's Church in Gonzales.
Burial will follow at Gonzales District Cemetery in Gonzales.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019