|
|
Curtis Lee Wilson
Salinas - Curtis Lee Wilson, a longtime Salinas resident, died April 23, 2019 in Fresno, California. Proud of his Cherokee and "Okie" heritage, he was born August 26, 1945 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was raised by his grandparents Curtis E. and Noma Pearl (Thornton) Wilson.
Curtis graduated from Ashton School for the Disabled, Hartnell College, and Sacramento State University. He was the first graduate of Ashton to earn a college degree.
An avid San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan, Curtis was active with The Western Stage at Hartnell and could be seen driving all over Salinas in his golf cart. He had a wonderful sense of humor, with a vast knowledge of trivia, Broadway musicals, and history of the Old West. A published poet, his friendships were deep and long-lasting. He had a kind, patient nature throughout his adversities and truly loved his Lord.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Earl L. Wilson (Nancy) and Bonnie Cunningham; his brother Benny; aunts Cleva Wilson Kirby (Louie) and Ethel Wilson Embrey (Cletes); and an uncle John D. Wilson (Margaret).
He is survived by his brothers Harry Wilson and Charley Wilson; uncle Bobbie E. Wilson (Babs); aunt Margaret; and 13 cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Harvestlands Church, 327 Pajaro Street, Salinas. He will be buried with his dear grandparents at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 11, 2019