Dale Roberts
Salinas - Dale went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully September 12, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.
Dale is survived by his wife Kay, daughter Kristin (Tim), son Michael (Jody), much loved granddaughter Emily, brother, Dennis and many special friends.
Dale served in the United States Naval Reserve, serving two years active duty during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Navy, Dale returned to California Baptist University to complete his degree.
Dale taught at Santa Rita Union School District for 35 years before his retirement in 2008. Dale enjoyed playing the harmonica and the guitar. Dale enjoyed surfing, biking, learning to standup paddle, and especially adventures with Kay, exploring sights the country has to offer.
A private Celebration of Dale's life was held on October 10, 2020
Interment will be later at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.
